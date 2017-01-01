Get notified when your friends arrive
HMU is loaded with powerful technology so your friends can know when you enter or leave a location.download now currently only available for iOS
Remove the rush
HMU was built around the idea that people can be forgetful when in a rush. Sometimes it's frustrating or dangerous to text your friends an ETA or details. Leave all of that up to us, and just focus on safe travels.
The friends you select will automatically be notified when you arrive or leave a specified location.
Geofencing made easy
HMU's robust design makes it easy to create and receive notifications while on the go or in a rush. It takes just a few taps to create a HMU!Download »